Tralee man fined for falsely obtaining over €9,000 in social welfare payments

A Tralee man has been fined for falsely obtaining over €9,000 in social welfare payments.

Con Baily of 3 Connolly Park, Tralee had pleaded guilty to providing false or misleading statements in order to obtain welfare payments in June of 2016.

In Tralee District Court, Ger Reidy from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection gave evidence that Mr Baily had obtained €9,098 through providing false or misleading information.





The court heard he has repaid €2,900 so far, and has put in place a system to repay €60 per week.

Solicitor Pat Mann said his client has no previous convictions.

Judge Waters fined 45-year-old Mr Baily €250.