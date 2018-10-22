Tralee man facing 30 charges, including alleged assault of a garda, granted bail

A Tralee man facing 30 charges, including the alleged assault of a garda, has been granted bail.

30-year-old William O’Brien of 66 Sunday’s Well, Tralee applied for bail in respect of the charges, which relate to the alleged assault of a garda, drugs possessions, breaches of safety orders and multiple road traffic offences.

He was also allegedly stopped for no car insurance four times in nine days.





William O’Brien is charged with committing 30 offences between April and October of this year.

A number of the charges include: an assault on Rock Street, Tralee on April 18th; no car insurance or drivers’ licence in Killerisk on May 2nd and no insurance or licence the following day in Shanakill, Tralee.

The same alleged offence occurred on Bracker O’Regan Road on the 6th May, when it’s also alleged Mr O’Brien was driving under the influence of cocaine at the time.

He’s also charged with assaulting a garda in Tralee Garda Station on July 1st this year.

Gardaí had objected to Mr O’Brien’s bail application in Tralee District Court.

Mr O’Brien’s parents were in court to tell Judge David Waters they’d allow their son reside with them in Fountain Court, if granted bail.

Judge David Waters granted bail with conditions, and adjourned the case until October 24th for a plea or a date.