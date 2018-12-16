Tralee man who died in Cork hit and run named

A Kerry man who lost his life in a fatal road accident on the N27 Airport Road in Cork at the weekend has been named.

Gardaí confirmed Martin Lawlor from Tralee was the victim of the hit and run incident shortly after 5.30am yesterday.

He was a 49-year-old psychiatrist who had been based in Manchester in the UK.





It is understood that the married father of three was walking towards the Cork International Hotel from the city when he was struck by the car.

A man in his 60s was arrested yesterday in connection with a fatal road collision in Cork but was released yesterday evening without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí in Togher are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.