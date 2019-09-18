Tralee man denied bail following seizure of €80,000 worth of drugs

A man has been denied bail following the seizure of over €80,000 worth of drugs in Tralee.

41-year-old Clive Scannell of 55 Mitchels Square, Tralee appeared before Tralee District Court today.

Clive Scannell faces eight charges which relate to the possession of cannabis and cannabis resin, and the sale and supply of cannabis and cannabis resin at two locations in 55 Mitchels Square and 57 Mitchels Square yesterday (September 17th, 2019).

The state objected to bail due to the seriousness of the alleged offences.

Solicitor Dave Ramsay, who was acting on behalf of Mr Scannell, told the court his client had no previous convictions; he said his client was not a flight risk, did not have a lavish lifestyle and was a family man.

Judge David Waters refused bail and remanded Mr Scannell in custody to appear before the court again next Wednesday, September 25th.