Tralee man charged with possession of €85,000 worth of drugs takes up bail

A man charged with possession of €85,000 worth of drugs in Tralee has taken up bail.

31-year-old Daniel Jagodzinski, of Room 12, Tralee Holiday Lodge, Mary Street, Tralee, appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court to face the single charge.

He previously was granted bail in the High Court, but had not taken it up.

Daniel Jagodzinski, a Polish national, is charged with the sale and supply of methadrone at his address on the 22nd October of this year.

At an earlier court appearance, gardaí objected to bail, claiming the accused is a flight risk.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell previously told the court his client has no previous convictions, has a work history and would abide by any bail conditions handed down by the court.

The court previously heard it’s understood the drugs have an estimated street value of €85,000.

Following his appearance in the district court, Mr Jagodzinski sought – and was granted – bail following a High Court application.

He’s due to reappear in Tralee District Court on the 16th December.