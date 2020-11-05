Tralee man charged with possession of €85,000 worth of drugs to reappear in court

A man charged with possession of €85,000 worth of drugs in Tralee will reappear in court next week.

31-year-old Daniel Jagodzinski, of Room 12, Tralee Holiday Lodge, Mary Street, Tralee, appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court this week.

Daniel Jagodzinski, a Polish national, is charged with the sale and supply of methadrone at his address on the 22nd October.

At last week’s court appearance, gardaí objected to bail, claiming the accused is a flight risk.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell told the court his client has no previous convictions, has a work history and would abide by any bail conditions handed down by the court.

The court previously heard it’s understood the drugs have an estimated street value of €85,000.

Judge David Waters remanded the accused in custody and adjourned the case to Wednesday, November 4th.