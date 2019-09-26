Tralee man charged with possession of €80,000 worth of drugs to seek bail in the High Court

A Tralee man charged with possession of over €80,000 worth of drugs will seek bail in the High Court.

41-year-old Clive Scannell of 55 Mitchel’s Square, Tralee is facing eight charges which relate to the possession of cannabis and cannabis resin, and the sale and supply of cannabis and cannabis resin.

It’s being alleged that Clive Scannell committed these offences at 55 and 57 Mitchel’s Square on the 17th September of this year.

At last week’s sitting, the state objected to bail due to the seriousness of the alleged offences.

Solicitor Dave Ramsay, defending Mr Scannell, told the court his client had no previous convictions, was not a flight risk, did not have a lavish lifestyle and was a family man.

Mr Scannell reappeared in Tralee District Court on Wednesday.

Mr Ramsey told the court his client will now be seeking bail in the High Court, following Judge David Waters’ refusal last week.

Judge Waters remanded Mr Scannell in custody, to reappear on the 9th November.