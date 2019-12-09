Tralee man avoids prison sentence for possession of cocaine for sale or supply

A Tralee man has avoided a prison sentence for possession of cocaine for sale or supply.

32-year-old Gearoid Lynch of 40 Marian Park, Tralee had pleaded guilty to three charges in Tralee Circuit Court relating possession of cocaine for sale or supply, possession of cannabis and possession of a spray cannister.

The charges arose from a garda search at Lee Drive, Tralee on the 7th April, 2017, during which they found 21 grams of cocaine with a value of €1,500 and a small amount of cannabis.

Judge Cormac Quinn noted Mr Lynch has no previous convictions, comes from a good family, lost his job due to the offences and has not come to garda attention since.

He imposed sentences totalling 12 months, but suspended them in full.