Tralee man appears in court charged with dishonestly inducing €125,000

A Tralee man has appeared in court charged with dishonestly inducing three people to give him a total of €125,000.

53-year-old Austin McGinley of 1 Woodbrooke Lawn, Monavalley, Tralee appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court.

Garda Kevin Walshe told the court he arrested Austin McGinley at 7.20am on March 15th last in the Tesco Abbey carpark in Tralee; Mr McGinley was brought to Tralee Garda Station where he was charged with five counts under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice Act (Theft and Fraud).

Garda Walshe said Mr McGinley replied, “They are all bullshit” to each charge.

Mr McGinley is facing two charges of dishonestly inducing Sile Barrett to provide him with a total of €35,000 in Tralee on May 28th 2012 with the intention of making a gain for himself or another/causing a loss to another.

He’s charged on a date unknown between 20th September 2011 and 1st November 2011 of dishonestly inducing Theresa O’Dowd of providing €64,000 in Tralee and on September 20th 2011 in Alderwood Road, Tralee of inducing Ms O’Dowd to give him €16,000.

Mr McGinley is also charged on a date unknown between January 1st 2010 and December 1st 2010 of inducing Vincent Behan to provide €10,000 in Tralee.

The court heard the DPP has directed the case be prosecuted on indictment in the circuit court.

Judge David Waters remanded Mr McGinley on bail and adjourned the case to April 21st for production of a book of evidence.

Solicitor for Mr McGinley, Patrick Horan, said he was instructed to tell the court that all matters will be hotly contested.