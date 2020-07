A Tralee man who previously had a lung transplant considers himself very lucky to have recovered from COVID-19.

Gerry Redican received a single right lung transplant two years ago, and was considered at high risk from COVID-19, which he ended up contracting.

He spent six weeks in CUH with the illness, and was seriously ill.

He’s very grateful for the care he received, saying the outcome for a transplant recipient recovering from COVID wasn’t expected to be good.