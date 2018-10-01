Tralee Lotto winner claims half a million euro prize

The winner of a €500,000 Euromillions Lotto prize sold in Tralee has been in contact with the National Lottery and their ticket has been verified.

The ticket was sold at Der O’Sullivan’s, The Mall, Tralee.

It was one of four Irish winning tickets from Friday night’s Euromillions Plus draw.





Moss’s Spar Store, Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale sold another half-a-million euro winning ticket which has also been verified.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said both winners have made appointments to pick up their winnings.