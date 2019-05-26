Tralee Local Electoral Area count now concluded

The Tralee Local Electoral Area count has now concluded – Independent Sam Locke was deemed elected on Count 13 at 6.50pm, with Anne-Marie Fuller of the Green Party losing out.

The seven councillors elected in the Tralee Local Electoral Area are:

Norma Foley (Fianna Fáil) elected on Count 1, Toireasa Ferris (Sinn Féin) was elected on Count 4, Terry O’Brien (Labour) on Count 7, Fianna Fáil newcomer Mikey Sheehy and Fine Gael’s Jim Finucane were elected in Count 11, Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) on Count 12, and Sam Locke (Independent) on Count 13.





There had been 17 candidates vying for the seven seats; six of those were outgoing councillors and they all retained their seats.

To review all the Tralee Count click here for details.

To keep up to date on all the happenings at the two Kerry count centres here.