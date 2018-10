Tralee and Listowel Garda Stations both received new superintendents today.

Superintendent Dan Keane will now be stationed in Tralee and Superintendent Ferghal Pattwell will take up his new post in Listowel.

Superintendent Keane held the position in Listowel prior to his move, while Superintendent Pattwell was previously stationed in Limerick.





Both gardaí took up their new posts this morning.