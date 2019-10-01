Tralee and Listowel digital hubs generate €10 million for local economy

Digital hubs in Tralee and Listowel generate €10 million for the local economy and support 153 jobs directly and 107 indirectly.

That’s according to a new report by economist Jim Power of Vodafone & SIRO’s national Gigabit Hub Initiative; it’s based on six hubs across the country.

The HQ Tralee and Listowel co-working centres are home to 41 businesses with net wages of €6.77 million.

The study suggests a digital hub in every county in Ireland could generate €312 million for the regional economy, and create 8,400 new jobs across 1,000 new businesses.

Author of the report, Jim Power says the businesses operating in HQ Tralee interact with each other and develop new ideas by being in the one location.