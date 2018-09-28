Tralee is leading the way for remote working.

That’s according to organisers of the ‘Grow Remote’ conference which is taking place in the town today.

Entrepreneurs, tech firms and town planners are all attending the major conference which is promoting the benefits of remote working for both businesses and local communities.





Today’s conference will cover a range of topics from hiring, collaboration for rural development and managing remote workers.

Tracy Keogh, of Grow Remote, says Tralee is breaking the mould when it comes to remote working.