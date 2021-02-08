Tralee and Killarney to have COVID-19 vaccination centres

Locations in Tralee and Killarney have been secured by the HSE to be used as mass COVID-19 vaccination centres.

The hubs will form part of a national network of up to 40 centres.

Fianna Fáil Kerry county councillor Mikey Sheehy, who is a member of the HSE South Regional Health Forum, says it is great news to have vaccination sites confirmed in the county.

In Cork and Kerry, vaccination centres are being established as a joint project between the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

The HSE says its priority will be to ensure that the vaccination roll-out continues to be safe and efficient.

In Kerry, vaccination centres are to be located at Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre and at the Kerry Sports Academy at Munster Technological University’s Dromtacker campus.

The HSE says the provision of these vaccination centres is a considerable undertaking, and thanked staff who are working hard to make these vital centres a reality in a short space of time.

Meanwhile, a company that provides agency nurses has launched a major recruitment drive for staff to help in vaccination centres.

Nurse on Call is recruiting 1,000 nurses for 12-hour shifts at vaccination hubs around the country, including in Tralee.

The company says the additional nurses will supplement the HSE vaccinators.