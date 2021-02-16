Tralee and Killarney areas expected to be connected under National Broadband Plan before year end

The Tralee and Killarney deployment areas are expected to be connected under the National Broadband Plan between August and October of this year.

Chief Commercial Officer at National Broadband Ireland, Donal Hanrahan gave an update on the project at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Mr Hanrahan told the online meeting the aim of the programme is to ensure every premises has access to high-speed broadband.

The project will take seven years to complete, however, Mr Hanrahan stated they are looking at opportunities to roll it out faster.

The meeting heard that 30% of all the premises in Kerry (26,905) were without access to high-speed broadband.

In total, more than €106 million will be invested in Kerry by the Government in building the National Broadband Plan.

Donal Hanrahan stated the Tralee deployment area, which involves 2,169 premises, was moving towards the build stage, and the Killarney deployment area, 2,214 premises, was at the design phase but would soon move to the build stage.

Both areas are expected to be connected under the National Broadband Plan between August and October of this year.

Meanwhile, the Ballydavid and Ballyheigue deployment areas are both at design phase and are expected to be connected between September 2022 and February 2023.

The meeting heard that Castlegregory and Rathmore are also in the design phase, while Kilgarvan is currently in survey; surveys are pending in other areas including Castleisland, Glencar, Kells, Listowel, Sneem, Valentia and Waterville.

There are nine Broadband Connection Point locations in Kerry and 23 schools in the county are in scope to connect to high-speed broadband.