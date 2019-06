Kerry jockey Bryan Cooper enjoyed success at this afternoon’s jumps meeting in Wexford.

The Tralee-man rode the 13/8 fav Shawshank to success in the 3.50 Slaney Maiden Hurdle for trainer Paul Nolan.

The 5-to-4 odds-on favourite Dinons under Davy Russell for Gordon Elliott took the Barrow Novice Chase to make it two from two over fences.