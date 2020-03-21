Tralee ICG Chairman On Cancellation Of International Children’s Games

The International Children’s Games due to be held in Hungary have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A team from Kerry was due to travel to Kecskemét City at the end of June.

Tralee ICG Chairman, Mike Culloty, says the decision is the correct one given the present circumstances

He says he understands there will be great sadness and disappointment for the young athletes who were looking forward to representing Kerry and Ireland at the International Children’s Games.