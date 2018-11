The annual national Civil Defence Officers’ Association conference and training seminar is taking place in Tralee.

It will be held in the Rose Hotel today and tomorrow.

Up to 150 delegates from Civil Defence Units across the country will attend and hear from a number of international and expert speakers.





It is being hosted by Kerry Civil Defence and Kerry County Council and will be opened today by the Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Norma Foley.