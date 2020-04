The Institute of Technology Tralee will host virtual open days next month.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, prospective students and parents are unable to visit the campus nor meet with course staff or management.

Some third level institutions around the country are hosting virtual opens days in an effort to showcase their courses and facilities to second level students.

IT Tralee is currently finalising the details of an online portal, while it’s planning to host its open days during May 5th-8th.