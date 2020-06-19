A Tralee group claims littering habits can be erased through education.

That’s according to Tim Guiheen of Tidy Tralee Together, who says littering has been an issue for a number of years now in the greater Tralee area, particularly at Cockleshell Beach and on approach roads.

However, it’s become more prevalent now with the slowdown in commercial business.

He says installing additional bins in the town won’t solve the issue, as people will continue to dump domestic waste in them.

Mr Guiheen, who believes education is key, says if children are taught what to do with litter, it could influence their parents and others who continue to dump.

He also believes traffic wardens could be asked to enforce litter laws.