Tralee Greyhound Stadium says attendance and sponsorship unaffected following tv show

The Manager of Tralee Greyhound Stadium says a recent RTE Investigates programme on the greyhound industry hasn’t impacted on their business.

The show claimed 6,000 greyhounds are killed every year as they are not fast enough; that figure has been disputed by the Irish Greyhound Board.

Junior Minister Andrew Doyle is bringing a memo today to Cabinet outlining legislation to prioritise the welfare of greyhounds and ensure full traceability for the entire life of the dog.

Sales, operation and commercial manager of Tralee Greyhound Stadium, Declan Dowling says the dogs’ welfare and health is paramount at all stadia.

He says attendance at the Tralee facility remains steady and no sponsorship has been lost.

Mr Dowling believes the programme didn’t portray the real greyhound person and says an initiative is being introduced to help the dogs in their retirement: