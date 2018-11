An IT Tralee graduate has won a prestigious award in Dublin.

Keara O’Brien was the winner of the Graduate of the Year Award at the Irish Hospitality Institute Founders Banquet and Hospitality Awards Night.

This is the second time a graduate from the IT has received this award, with Ian Madden winning it in 2016.





Keara, who undertook the Hotel Management Programme at IT Tralee, is currently part of the management team at the Parknasilla Hotel & Resort.