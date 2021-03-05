Tralee GP still waiting for COVID vaccines for patients aged over 85

A Tralee GP says it’s very frustrating that they are still waiting for COVID vaccines for patients aged over 85.

Dr Angela O’Donoghue, of the Fuchsia Medical Centre, has received numerous calls from patients who are concerned they haven’t been vaccinated yet.

Dr Angela O’Donoghue says given the storage requirements for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, it was only distributed to GP practices with more than 200 patients aged over 70.

A buddy system then allowed smaller GP practices to team up to arrange to vaccinate together.

Dr O’Donoghue says there was no suitable buddy system available to them, adding this system was more suitable for larger urban areas; she says solutions were provided for similar problems in Cork and Dublin.

She’s been told to expect a delivery of the vaccine, but has yet to be given an exact date for when it will arrive.

Dr Angela O’Donoghue says communication around the roll-out has been very poor:

Other GPs have also criticised the uneven roll out of vaccines across the country.

Sneem received so many vaccines last week that it was in a position to vaccinate not just all people over the age of 85, but everyone aged between 70 and 84, and also some people who are under the age of 70.

However, other practices have yet to receive vaccines to inoculate people over 85.