IT Tralee given €5 million in emergency funding this year

Institute of Technology Tralee has confirmed it received €5 million in emergency funding this year.

It says the Higher Education Authority has been supporting the college’s financial situation.

It’s believed IT Tralee is experiencing serious cash-flow problems, and was facing cutbacks before receiving the emergency funding.

IT Tralee is in the process of developing a new sustainability plan to be considered by its governing body and the Higher Education Authority.

Following a review of this plan and a further assessment of the college’s financial position, the Higher Education Authority will consider whether the €5 million has to be repaid and any potential increase to the college’s 2019 operating grant.