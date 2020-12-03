Tralee gardaí investigate those behind fake online funeral fundraiser

Tralee gardaí are investigating a fake fundraising page set up after the tragic death of Tom Ross.

The well-known builder was killed when the chimney collapsed in a building on Ashe Street, Tralee, which he was working in on Saturday; he was laid to rest in Fenit on Tuesday.

The Ross family yesterday appealed to the public not to contribute to a fake online fundraising campaign for funeral costs.

The page has been removed by Facebook.

Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe says criminal gangs are often involved in this kind of fraud: