Tralee Gardaí working with Interpol following fake online funeral fundraiser

Tralee Gardai are working with Interpol to track down those behind a fake fundraising page set up after the tragic death of Tom Ross.

The well-known builder was killed when the chimney collapsed in a building on Ashe Street, which he was working in on Saturday; he was laid to rest in Fenit on Tuesday.

The Ross family yesterday appealed to the public not to contribute to a fake online fundraising campaign for funeral costs.

The page has been removed by Facebook.

Tralee Gardai say they are liaising with Interpol to track down those responsible.

Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe says criminal gangs are often involved in this kind of fraud: