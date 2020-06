Gardaí in Tralee are trying to reunite a lost ring with its owner.

The ring, which appears to be a wedding band, was recently handed into Tralee Garda Station.

The word ‘yours’ is inscribed on the band; a picture of the ring can be seen on the Radio Kerry website.

Anyone with any information or who may know the owner is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.