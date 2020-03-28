Tralee gardaí telling the public not to panic buy

Kerry gardaí are telling the public there is no need to panic buy.

They say members of the public who’ve gone shopping this morning are adhering to social distancing guidelines, however, supermarkets have been busy across the county.

This morning, large numbers of people have gone out shopping for essential food and household items, with one supermarket in particular having a queue in excess of 100m.

This follows new government restrictions imposed last night.

Tralee gardaí say they’re monitoring the situation and have highlighted that stores and customers are sticking to the guidelines, including keeping a distance of two metres, sanitising their hands and controlling the flow of people into the store.

However, they’re concerned that people are panicking this afternoon about being left without supplies.

They insist supermarkets will remain open and the supply chains are currently unaffected.