Gardaí in Tralee have seized a car which hasn’t been taxed in five years.

The car was stopped by Gardaí and a search found it contained a fake tax disc; the vehicle was seized and the driver will appear in court.

Meanwhile, two mini-motorbikes have also been seized in Tralee.

The motorbikes were not insured and Gardaí also classed the journey as non-essential.

The drivers are also due to appear in court.

Picture from the Garda Síochána – Cork, Kerry & Limerick – Southern Region Facebook Page: