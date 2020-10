Tralee Gardaí have seized a car and issued four fixed charge notices to the driver.

The car was seen being driven erratically and was stopped by Gardaí.

The driver was a learner permit holder and was unaccompanied at the time; they also had no L-plates on display.

The car had two bald tyres and the NCT had also expired.

Image from the Garda Síochána – Cork, Kerry & Limerick – Southern Region Facebook page: