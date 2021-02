Tralee Gardaí say they’re seeing an awful increase in 12/13 year olds sending inappropriate photos of themselves online.

Garda Cathy Murphy says parents need to get on top of it, as it’s not something teenagers should be getting involved in.

She added they often send the photos to someone privately, but they are often screenshotted or shared online.

Garda Murphy is advising young people not to post any photos that they wouldn’t show their grandmother.