Tralee gardaí investigating two theft incidents in recent days

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating two theft incidents in the town in recent days.

Last Thursday at 10.40am on Upper Rock Street, a woman was walking home from the shop when a man approached her, asking for money.

She gave him €3, but he demanded more, and then grabbed her purse and ran away.

The second incident occurred last Friday at 2pm on Walpole Lane, off Upper Castle Street in Tralee.

Two women approached a man and asked for money; the man was giving €10, but the women took all his money and ran from scene.

Garda Niall O’Connor says in both cases gardaí are working with the injured parties to get descriptions of the culprits, but they’re appealing for witnesses.