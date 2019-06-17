Tralee Gardaí investigating planned and substantial burglary

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating a “planned and substantial” burglary in the town.

The incident took place in the Monavalley Industrial Estate between 7pm on June 15th and 10am on June 16th.

Significant damage was caused to an exterior wall and a safe containing a large sum of money was taken during the burglary.

Garda Niall O’Connor says those involved would have been at the scene for some time.

He is appealing to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the area to contact them:

Tralee Garda Station can be contacted on 066-7102300.