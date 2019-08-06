Tralee gardaí investigate possible link between two burglaries

Tralee gardaí are investigating whether there’s a link between two burglaries in the town where substantial amounts of cash and jewellery were stolen.

They occurred last Wednesday, July 31st; the first was in a house on the Racecourse Road between 10 and 11am; a sizeable quantity of jewellery was robbed.

The second incident was in the Oakpark area a short time later between 11.45am and 1.30pm; a large amount of cash was taken from this house.

Garda Niall O’Connor of Tralee Garda Station says both burglaries are being investigated, as is a possible link between the two.

He’s appealing for anyone with information to come forward.