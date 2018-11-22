Tralee gardaí believe a Lithuanian man was the main distributor for a drugs gang in the region

Gardaí in Tralee believe a Lithuanian man was the main distributor for a drugs gang in the region.

Mantas Narkus of no fixed abode had pleaded guilty to the possession of a banned substance for sale or supply on the 29th May 2018 at Tralee Bus Station.

The accused was found in possession of over €5,500 worth of heroin by gardaí.





Detective Garda Neil O’Sullivan told Tralee Circuit Court he and a colleague saw the accused arrive to Tralee Bus Station on the date in question.

When the gardaí entered the bus, they observed Mr Narkus discarding a black sock on the floor.

They found 230 individual wraps of a substance in the sock, which later tests confirmed was heroin.

Detective O’Sullivan says he believes Mr Narkus is part of an organised Lithuanian drugs gang which operates throughout the country.

While acknowledging that the accused is not ‘the godfather’, the garda alleges Mr Narkus is the main distributor of drugs in the region for the gang.

The court heard Mr Narkus has been in the country for 16 months, has not received social welfare and appeared to have no visible means of income.

He’s due in court in Waterford later this week on similar charges.

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the sentencing until next March and requested the production of a probation report.