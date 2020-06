Tralee gardaí are asking motorists not to queue on the public road outside a fast food outlet in the town.

Gardaí say long queues have developed in Manor, outside McDonald’s drive thru’.

They say cars are parking along the public road, causing an obstruction and slowing the flow of traffic.

Gardaí are asking motorists to be mindful that the road outside McDonald’s is a primary route to the county’s main hospital.