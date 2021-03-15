Tralee gardaí arrest and charge man in relation to suspected investment fraud

Tralee gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to suspected investment fraud, resulting in a loss of around 125 thousand euro.

Three people lost money between 2010 and 2012 after taking up an “overseas investment opportunity” which was advertised in a newspaper.

The ad in the newspaper said the investment included a “guaranteed return within 24 months”.

Three people invested their money, totalling 125,000 euro, but none of their cash was ever returned to them.

In 2018, the three contacted Tralee gardaí and an investigation was launched.

This morning, a man in his fifties was arrested.

He was detained at Tralee Garda Station and has since been charged.

He’s due to appear before Tralee District Court on March 24th.

Separately, gardaí are asking us to be aware of the rise in investment scams which have become more prevalent during the pandemic due to a rise in online traffic and criminals using increasingly sophisticated means to target the public.