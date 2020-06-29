Tralee Gardaí appealing for witnesses to violent fight

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a violent fight that occurred in Tralee.

The incident took place on June 21st in the forecourt of the Applegreen Service Station in Monavalley between 1.45pm and 2pm.

Three men were involved and minor injuries were sustained.

Garda Dan Dillion says they are keen to speak to motorists who were in their cars in the forecourt at the time, along with a number of people out walking in the area.

Garda Dillion says it’s a very serious offence:

Anyone wishing to contact Gardaí anonymously can text details to 50555 or Tralee Garda Station can be contacted on 066 710 2300.