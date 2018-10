Tralee Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a theft from a truck in the town in the early hours of last Friday morning.

The truck was parked up and the driver was doing deliveries in Milk Market Lane when the incident occurred at 6am.

The vehicle was left unlocked and a laptop and phone were stolen from it.





Garda Cathy Murphy is appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact Tralee Garda Station.