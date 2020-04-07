Tralee Food Fair is put “on ice”

The organisers of Tralee Food Festival say they have decided to put the event on ice rather than cancel it.

Many events and festival have been forced to cancel or postpone due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tralee Food Festival organisers say small businesses need our support and will need a kick-start when the time is right to re-open again.

They say the festival will happen when the Government eases restrictions and will be part of a greater event; Tralee Day.

Ken Tobin from Tralee Chamber Alliance says this will be a celebration of all we have missed this year: