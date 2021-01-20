Tralee-Fenit Greenway hoped to be completed by end of October despite impact of Level 5 restrictions

It’s hoped that the Tralee-Fenit Greenway will be completed by the end of October this year, despite the impact of Level 5 restrictions.

The site is currently closed because of the restrictions, as it is not deemed essential.

At the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, Cllr Mikey Sheehy asked for the expected date for the greenway to be finished.

In response, manager of the Tralee MD, Michael Scannell, added the closure of the site may delay its completion.

However, he added it’s hoped that ground can be made up when it’s reopened and the projected completion date remains October 31st this year.