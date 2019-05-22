Tralee-Fenit Greenway funding imminent

Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane has said he is confident that an announcement of €2.3million euro in funding for the Tralee-Fenit greenway will be made within the next two weeks.

The overall cost of the project is €2.3million and the funding will come from the Department of Transport Tourism and Sport as well as a contribution from Kerry County Council.

The greenway is a railbed conversion of the old Fenit branch line which runs for 14km from Tralee to Fenit.





Three kilometres of the line has already been opened within the Tralee urban area.

Friends of the Greenway as well as business and tourism interests in Tralee have been campaigning for the development of the greenway for over 20 years.