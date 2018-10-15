Tralee fails to keep pace with Killarney in IBAL litter survey

The summer survey of litter levels by Irish Business Against Litter has seen Killarney jump 10 places to 6th in the ranking of 40 towns and cities.

However, Tralee has failed to improve on its ‘moderately littered’; status and is in 34th spot.

An Taisce assessed litter levels over the summer months on behalf of Irish Business Against Litter.





The survey found that 77% of towns and cities were clean. None was deemed a litter blackspot, but five were ‘littered’ or ‘seriously littered’ and scored worse than last year.

The An Taisce report for Killarney said it was a great achievement for the town to score so high during the peak tourist season.

It said great care is taken with the overall presentation of the town which ranks in 6th pace nationally, up from 16.

An Taisce found that here were no seriously littered sites or litter blackspots in Tralee but there was a distinct shortage of litter-free sites with almost all moderately littered. Tralee ranks 34th out of the 40 towns assessed.

Fermoy in County Cork has been named as the cleanest town in Ireland.