Tralee estate appeals to other residents’ associations to help them tackle anti-social behaviour

The residents of a Tralee housing estate are appealing to other residents’ associations in the town to back them in tackling anti-social behaviour.

Last night, members of the Fountain Court Residents’ Association held a meeting to discuss ongoing issues in the estate, which they believe are not isolated to their area.

The group is unhappy with the response of Kerry County Council to their concerns; they are urging the local authority to take responsibility for their tenants.





The council says anti-social behaviour is a complex area and the vast majority of its tenants behave in a very appropriate manner and respect their tenancies and properties.

It will continue to work closely with Gardai and residents in relation to the estate.

One Fountain Court resident, who didn’t want to be named, says those living in the estate deserve to live in peace and comfort: