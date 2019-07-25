Tralee education company opens new training centre in Laois

A Tralee education company has opened a new training centre in Co Laois, their fifth in Ireland.

Flúirse Education Solutions, based in Monavalley Business Park, own and operate Pitman

Training centres in Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Wexford and most recently Laois, as well as an

online training business.

Flúirse Education Solutions was founded as an elearning business by Kristian O’Donovan and Tomás Finneran in Tralee in 2005, but expanded to offer career focussed training throughout Ireland.

They started with a training centre in Tralee, and then opened Pitman Training centres in Cork, Waterford, Wexford and Laois, with the Portlaoise centre the newest addition.

Flúirse also operates an eLearning and online training business, specialising in course development and online training for primary school teachers.

The company is now employing over 25 staff across their training centres and main offices in Tralee.

They also have plans for further expansion, noting demand for programmes is growing and they see more opportunities to open additional training centres.