Tralee doctors urge Minister not to rush through abortion legislation

A group of doctors attached to a Tralee medical centre are urging the Health Minister not to rush through the abortion legislation.

In a letter to the Irish Independent, the doctors also speak about the need for free access to contraception.

The letter is signed by Doctors David Buckley, Karen Soffe, Kevin Ryle and Kate Vernon who practice in The Ashe Street Clinic in Tralee.





The doctors say the Government plans to introduce a new GP-led abortion service in January but there is no provision for the introduction of a free universal contraceptive service in Ireland.

They say this is the classic case of putting the cart before the horse and that as much effort needs to be put into preventing unwanted pregnancies through education and free contraception to all women.

The doctors also take issue with the Government’s spending on GP visits for antenatal and postnatal care being almost half that of a termination.

The group are appealing to Health Minister Simon Harris to seriously review these issues before, as they say, rushing through this new legislation.