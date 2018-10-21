Tralee District Court hears man caught driving weeks after receiving a 6-year disqualification

A man was caught driving weeks after receiving a 6-year driving disqualification, Tralee District Court has heard.

Max Kamau of 47A Spriggs Road, Gurranbraher, Co Cork was stopped at a garda checkpoint on Park Road, Killarney on the 30th April 2016.

In April 2016, Mr Kamau was weeks into a 6-year driving disqualification when he was stopped at a garda checkpoint in Killarney.





In Tralee District Court, Judge David Waters allowed solicitor Brendan Ahern some additional time with his client, following revelations in court in relation to driving disqualifications, which Mr Kamau had kept from his solicitor.

He pleaded guilty to nine charges in total, including driving while disqualified, no car insurance and no NCT.

Judge Waters said Mr Kamau had effectively given “two fingers to the court order” when he started driving while disqualified.

Mr Kamau has 18 previous convictions, including three for no insurance.

Solicitor Brendan Ahern said his client had grown up considerably since the incidents in 2016, and he had to forego his plan to become a mechanic.

Judge Waters imposed fines of €450 on Mr Kamau, along with an 8-year driving disqualification and a 3-month suspended jail sentence.