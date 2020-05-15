Tralee Debenhams workers stage protest

Debenhams workers in Tralee and ten other locations around the country are protesting again today.

The union wants to highlight what it says is the injustice faced by over 1,000 workers who have lost their jobs and have been told the company doesn’t have sufficient assets to fund their agreed redundancy package.

Mandate Trade Union is hosting the demonstrations.

Debenhams announced on April 9th that Irish stores are not expected to reopen; its parent company continues to trade online in Ireland and the UK.

Industrial Officer with Mandate, Caroline Clifford says it is not credible the company can’t honour redundancy packages: